Disgraced Parathlete Fights for His Freedom

Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius believes he is eligible for parole because he has served half of his prison sentence. The disgraced athlete is asking the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to compel the chairperson of the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre to hold a parole hearing for him. According to the calculations of Pistorius and his lawyer, Julian Knight, he has served half of the 15 years meted out to him by the Supreme Court of Appeal and, thus, is entitled to be considered for parole. But prison authorities say he will have only served half of his sentence in March next year. Pistorius has done his part and apart from being a model prisoner, he has met Barry Steenkamp, the father of the deceased, as part of the victim/offender dialogue required by the parole board.
SOURCE: IOL
More Stories
Lessons for Sportswomen in Africa
Benin Used as Launchpad for Tech Startups
Motorists in Malawi are Having to Rely on Fuel Smuggled in from Neighbouring Mozambique
Moving Animals to an Area in the Zambezi River Valley to Rebuild Wildlife Populations There
374 Academic Programmes Offered by the University of Ghana are Unaccredited
No Solace for Parents after Teens’ Mysterious Deaths
How Gabon Manages its Side of the Congo Basin
Luanda’s Political Scene Remains Unchanged
Shell’s Exploration Plans in South Africa Halted
Ivorian Athlete On his Path to Rowing Glory
Research on the Treatment of Migrants in South Africa’s Healthcare Sector
Abuja Calls for Local Talent in Advertising