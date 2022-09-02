Disgraced Parathlete Fights for His Freedom

Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius believes he is eligible for parole because he has served half of his prison sentence. The disgraced athlete is asking the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to compel the chairperson of the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre to hold a parole hearing for him. According to the calculations of Pistorius and his lawyer, Julian Knight, he has served half of the 15 years meted out to him by the Supreme Court of Appeal and, thus, is entitled to be considered for parole. But prison authorities say he will have only served half of his sentence in March next year. Pistorius has done his part and apart from being a model prisoner, he has met Barry Steenkamp, the father of the deceased, as part of the victim/­offender dialogue required by the parole board.

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!