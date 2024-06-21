Disgraced Former Judge Hlophe Heading To Parliament As MK Party Chief Whip

John Hlophe, the impeached Western Cape Judge President, is set to join Parliament after being named chief whip of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

An internal memo revealed Hlophe’s appointment as the party prepares to establish its administrative and financial structure in the National Assembly.

Despite being a political newcomer, the party, led by former President Jacob Zuma, won 58 seats in the 29 May elections. Nevertheless, the party chose not to participate in the first session and the swearing-in of Parliament members last week.

In February, Hlophe became the first judge to be impeached in democratic South Africa.

Now, through the MK Party, the former judge will assume a parliamentary role – the same institution fundamental to the democratic process that led to his impeachment.

He enters as the chief whip of a party that has yet to occupy its 58 seats in the National Assembly.

The appointment was disclosed in a memo by secretary Arthur Zwane on Thursday, who also highlighted the urgent need to organize the party’s administrative and financial frameworks.

Zwane noted that this organizational effort was crucial, particularly after communications from Parliament indicated that the allocation of party funds would be contingent upon their representation in the House.

He also mentioned that essential roles and responsibilities are now centralized at the headquarters, including the management of the allocated funds and other resources.