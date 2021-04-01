iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Discovery In Talks With Government Over Vaccination Rollout

6 hours ago 1 min read

Discovery Health says it expects to start vaccinating about 55,000 at-risk clients from May.

This forms part of the second phase of the nationwide vaccination programme.

Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach said the vaccines will be free to the medical scheme’s members.

“We’ll be ready by 1 May in order to commence that vaccination process.”

“Cabinet’s announcement confirmed the private sector will be involved from May and we are closely involved in a conversation with the Department of Health to understand how the vaccine allocations will work,” he said.

“It’s very important that we get the most at risk vaccinated quickly and so we are doing all we can, working with the Department of Health, to get those supplies in early so that the most at risk can be done by mid-winter we hope.”

