Discover South Africa’s Vibrant Contemporary Art Scene                                    

The 11th edition of Africa’s largest art fair, the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, recently turned the city into an immersive art experience. Attracting 115 galleries showcasing the work of over 400 artists from 50 countries, the fair demonstrated tremendous diversity while also displaying recurring themes of reuse, exploration, and connectivity with the past. South African visual artist and photographer Lebohang Kganye, meanwhile, inaugurated her first large-scale exhibition in her home country at the Brundyn gallery on Boschendal Estate in the Cape Winelands. The solo show, dubbed “Mmoloki wa Mehopolo: Breaking Bread with a Wanderer,” and accompanying “The Sea is History” explore the topics of heritage, migration, and family archives. Kganye inserts herself into memories and the history of her family members through 3D photo-sculptures scanned from family photo albums designed to appear like a story from a pop-up book.

GALERIE