iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Discover Something Magical on this Train Journey

9 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

On a continent where taking things slowly is compulsory, it won’t come as much of a surprise the 46-hour journey along the 1160-mile (1860km) route from Tanzania’s port city to New Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia often ends up taking far longer. Then again, few trains in the world offer the chance of spotting big game from your seat, but the Tazara (Tanzania and Zambia Railway Authority) does exactly that. For many, the highlight is neither the scenery nor the wildlife, though; it is the chance to spend two days watching everyday life out of the window, and enjoying the clamour and chaos when the train pulls to a halt, scheduled or unscheduled.

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Cape Town Proves to have More than a Beautiful Mountain

5 seconds ago
1 min read

Booking a Hike in Southern Africa Just Got Easier

11 mins ago
1 min read

Seychellois Culture Woven into Every Aspect of the Guest Experience

14 mins ago
1 min read

Bermuda’s African Diaspora Heritage Trail

15 mins ago
1 min read

Meet Azawi, Uganda’s Rising Star

19 mins ago
1 min read

Adjaye Associates Reveals the New Thabo Mbeki Presidential Library in Johannesburg

21 mins ago
1 min read

In Accra, Five Designers Are Reinventing Ghanaian Traditions

23 mins ago
1 min read

A New Museum to Bring the Benin Bronzes Home

25 mins ago
1 min read

These 4 Female Musicians are Transforming the Conservative Culture in Nigeria

26 mins ago
1 min read

The Most Promising Early-stage Businesses in the Space-tech Sector across Africa

12 hours ago
1 min read

Creating the Biggest Gold Producer in Burkina Faso

12 hours ago
1 min read

How to Run African Farms like Factories

12 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cape Town Proves to have More than a Beautiful Mountain

5 seconds ago
1 min read

Discover Something Magical on this Train Journey

9 mins ago
1 min read

Booking a Hike in Southern Africa Just Got Easier

11 mins ago
1 min read

Seychellois Culture Woven into Every Aspect of the Guest Experience

14 mins ago