Discover Dakar: From African Art to Rooftop Hangouts and Culinary Gems 

15 seconds ago 1 min read

Always a center of culture, Senegal’s capital city, Dakar, is a bigger draw than ever, and its coastal location affords the added allure of sun, sand and sea. Hosting must-attend events on the world’s art, fashion, music and sports calendars, the city is awash in creative energy. Within a white colonial building, which dates from 1952 and spans 2,500 sqm over four floors, art gallery and residency Selebe Yoon has taken over 1,000 sqm on the second floor. The façade alone is worth the visit.

WALLPAPER

Share