Disbandment Of ANCWL Recommended

The end may be near for the ANC Women’s League. At least for now.
A report tabled at the party’s recent special National Executive Committee meeting recommends that the league be disbanded and replaced with a National Task Team.
The task team should ensure that league structures are in good standing and that conferences are held in branches.
The report says that Covid-19 and lockdown regulations have stalled the women’s league’s national conference.
The league’s term lapsed in August 2020.
The NEC has mandated officials and the National Working Committee to process the composition and terms of reference of an ANCWL National Task Team, and to report to a special NEC meeting in the near future.
