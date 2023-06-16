Disaster Management Teams On High Alert In The Western Cape

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre is on high alert as floods ravage parts of the province.

Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding throughout the province.

A series of cold fronts also made landfall at the beginning of the week, and further rainfall is anticipated.

Meanwhile, residents in informal settlements and low-lying areas have had to abandon their homes due to the flooding.

In Paarl, hundreds of residents had to be evacuated from the area.

Numerous roads have been flooded and trees have been uprooted.

Cape Town officials have described the flooding as the worst the city has seen in over a decade.

