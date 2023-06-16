Disaster Management Teams On High Alert In The Western Cape

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre is on high alert as floods ravage parts of the province.
Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding throughout the province.
A series of cold fronts also made landfall at the beginning of the week, and further rainfall is anticipated.
Meanwhile, residents in informal settlements and low-lying areas have had to abandon their homes due to the flooding.
In Paarl, hundreds of residents had to be evacuated from the area.
Numerous roads have been flooded and trees have been uprooted.
Cape Town officials have described the flooding as the worst the city has seen in over a decade.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Arrives In Ukraine On Peace Mission
SA Security Personnel Blocked In Poland
City Of Tshwane Engaging With Eskom Over Arrears Debt
The National Health Insurance Bill
Inspiring South Africa’s Future Champs To Sporting Greatness
Why Young South Africans Should Study A Trade
US Has No Intention Of Moving Agoa Forum From SA – Dirco
South Africa Among The Top Winners At Huawei’s Global ICT Competition
Structural Damage Reported On East Rand After Earthquake Shakes Gauteng
Ramaphosa Briefed Putin On Upcoming African Leaders’ Peace Mission – Presidency
Judge Seals Mafe’s Medical Report, For Now
Power Cuts Lessen Despite Winter Fears