iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Disagreement Over Bid To Postpone Vote

vote

A Mamelodi resident holds out his thumb outside the Balebogeng Primary School after having cast his vote in the 2016 local government elections. Picture: EWN

3 hours ago 1 min read

The DA, Afriforum and the One SA Movement are opposing the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) application to postpone municipal elections.

The Commission took advice from an inquiry on the matter led by Justice Dikgang Moseneke.

Moseneke found it would not be possible to hold free and fair elections during a pandemic. h

The IEC, supported by the ANC, will approach the Constitutional Court to delay the polls.

The DA says scientific evidence shows it is possible to hold elections on time.

Municipal elections have been set down for October.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Minister Nzimande: CapeBio Given The Green Light To Manufacture COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Locally

33 mins ago
1 min read

Transnet Seeks Private Investors

2 hours ago
Vaccine vaccination
1 min read

CT Opens Second Mass Vaccination Site

3 hours ago
COVID-19 2
2 min read

SA Reports 7 983 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago
South African Airways
2 min read

South African Airways Welcomes New Interim Executive

16 hours ago
1 min read

Marikana Community Struggling 9 Years On

1 day ago
1 min read

Phaahla Worried About Slow Uptake Of COVID Vaccines

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 10 139 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Sewage Seeps Into Cape Town homes

1 day ago
1 min read

Correctional Services Confirms Zuma Remains In Hospital

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 13 021 New Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Budget Constraints A Problem – Cele

3 days ago

You may have missed

9 min read

An Abrupt and Tragic End to the ‘Forever War’ in Afghanistan

4 mins ago
3 min read

Women’s Month: Oratile Seabela Shares What It Is Like Being In A Male Dominated Fintech Industry

28 mins ago
3 min read

Minister Nzimande: CapeBio Given The Green Light To Manufacture COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Locally

33 mins ago
2 min read

SA’s Only International Camellia Garden – Blooming Marvellous

39 mins ago