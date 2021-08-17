Disagreement Over Bid To Postpone Vote

The DA, Afriforum and the One SA Movement are opposing the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) application to postpone municipal elections.
The Commission took advice from an inquiry on the matter led by Justice Dikgang Moseneke.
Moseneke found it would not be possible to hold free and fair elections during a pandemic. h
The IEC, supported by the ANC, will approach the Constitutional Court to delay the polls.
The DA says scientific evidence shows it is possible to hold elections on time.
Municipal elections have been set down for October.
