Disabled Travel Website Upgrade In Time For Festive Season Bookings

The Disabled Travel Website which is an excellent website for disabled travellers looking for reviews of wheelchair-accessible holiday accommodation, restaurants and tourist attractions, has been given an upgrade just in time for those looking to book accommodation this festive season.

You can click a province, followed by a city or town, to access accommodation and restaurant reviews. Each reviewed establishment has been personally evaluated by Karin Coetzee, an occupational therapist and spinal rehabilitation specialist with 33 years of experience.

Reviews of establishments include details about the accessibility of entrances, guest rooms, bathrooms and other special features where relevant. They also include photographs of bathroom facilities.

The Disabled Travel site is endorsed by the QuadPara Association of South Africa (QASA).

How and why the website was started

In 2004, Karin broke her knee in a skiing accident and the three months she spent in a wheelchair gave her first-hand experience of the difficulties that disabled people face in accessing public amenities. Since then, Karin has spent a lot of her own time, money and effort to visit and assess accommodation for those with mobility restrictions.

DSC Attorneys sponsored the much-needed upgrade to the website. “We’re delighted to support a site that not only provides useful information, but may help increase awareness of the need for accessible travel facilities in South Africa,” says Kirstie Haslam partner at DSC Attorneys.

For more information go to www.disabledtravel.co.za

