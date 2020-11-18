Disabled Travel Website Upgrade In Time For Festive Season Bookings

The Disabled Travel Website which is an excellent website for disabled travellers looking for reviews of wheelchair-accessible holiday accommodation, restaurants and tourist attractions, has been given an upgrade just in time for those looking to book accommodation this festive season.
You can click a province, followed by a city or town, to access accommodation and restaurant reviews. Each reviewed establishment has been personally evaluated by Karin Coetzee, an occupational therapist and spinal rehabilitation specialist with 33 years of experience.
Reviews of establishments include details about the accessibility of entrances, guest rooms, bathrooms and other special features where relevant. They also include photographs of bathroom facilities.
The Disabled Travel site is endorsed by the QuadPara Association of South Africa (QASA).
How and why the website was started
In 2004, Karin broke her knee in a skiing accident and the three months she spent in a wheelchair gave her first-hand experience of the difficulties that disabled people face in accessing public amenities. Since then, Karin has spent a lot of her own time, money and effort to visit and assess accommodation for those with mobility restrictions.
DSC Attorneys sponsored the much-needed upgrade to the website. “We’re delighted to support a site that not only provides useful information, but may help increase awareness of the need for accessible travel facilities in South Africa,” says Kirstie Haslam partner at DSC Attorneys.
For more information go to www.disabledtravel.co.za
More Stories
Business Travel In 2021 – Is It Possible To Plan Ahead?
Never Been A Better Time To Visit Cape Town And The Western Cape
Experiences Not Things – Tourism Sector Inspires Consumers To Invest In Their Memories This Festive Season
Near Not Far – By South Africans For South Africans
8 Ways Business Travel Will Change After The Pandemic
Cape Town Tourism Launches Pocket-Friendly Cape Town – Explore The City With Just R150
The Maldives – An Idyllic Island Escape For Couples And Families
Top Tips For Planning Your Summer Family Holiday
Sanbona Opens Explorer Camp With Special Offer For SA Residents
ASATA Travel Experts Share Top Tips For Travel During COVID
Travel Trends: The Rise Of Graceful Travel
New Travel Trends Emerge For 2021