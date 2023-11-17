Diplomatic Relations between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria have Come Under Scrutiny 

Nigeria’s foreign ministry said only 87 of 264 Nigerian nationals who landed in Jeddah on an Air Peace flight Monday were allowed to enter. All the others had their visas cancelled and were deported. According to local media reports, some of the passengers were pilgrims hoping to perform the lesser Hajj (the Umrah) in Mecca, the Islamic holy city. After a furor on social media, the Saudi embassy in Nigeria said that the affected passengers “didn’t fulfill the entry conditions and requirements in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations of the Kingdom, as they submitted incorrect information to obtain a category of visa that doesn’t apply to them, which was discovered upon their arrival.” Commentators said the incident was embarrassing for Nigeria as its president was still in the country after attending the Saudi-Africa Summit held last Friday. He left Thursday morning for Guinea Bissau for Independence Day celebrations, the presidency said.

SOURCE: CNN