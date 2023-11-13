Diphtheria Outbreak at Pollsmoor Prison Contained

The Department of Correctional Services reports that the diphtheria outbreak at Pollsmoor Prison has been contained.

The government confirmed that a 19-year-old detainee died as a result of the outbreak.

Another eight detainees tested positive for the disease.

Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale stated that correctional officers were also tested.

“We identified 15 Correctional Services officials as contacts, with only three exhibiting symptoms.” They were tested and sent home to isolate.”

The commissioner also stated that the facility was undergoing a vaccination programme, and that all eligible individuals would be given the diphtheria vaccine.

“We have an obligation to provide a safe environment.” We have put in place a rigorous set of procedures to prevent the disease from spreading within a penitentiary setting.”

Diphtheria is a potentially fatal bacterial infection of the nose and throat. The bacteria produce a poison that kills healthy respiratory tissues.

Breathing difficulties, an irregular heartbeat, and weariness are all symptoms.