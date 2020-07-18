Dior Partners with Ghanaian Artist Amoako Boafo for a Stunning New Collection

As creative director for Dior Men, Kim Jones has shown a flare for art world collaborations. In his latest collaboration, he’s added a new artist to the list, working with Ghanaian painter Amoako Boafo to create one of the most talked-about collections of the Spring-Summer 2021 menswear season. Working with a Black artist at a time when the fashion industry is increasingly being called out for systemic racism, could be seen as opportunistic. But for Jones, who moved between Ethiopia, Kenya, Botswana and Ghana as a child with his hydro-geologist father, the connection was more personal. “I wanted to work with an African artist for a long time because I grew up in Africa, and African art is something that’s always been important to me,” he explained in the video.
SOURCE: CNN
More Stories
Journalism of Drum’s Heyday Remains cause for Celebration – 70 Years Later
The Rise of Stan Culture in Afrobeats
Regulating West Africa’s Organic Craze
Big Brand Gold Supplier Called to Account for Human Rights Abuses in Tanzania
Rising Water Levels at Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Raises Tensions
A Plummeting Oil Price has Ripple Effects in North Africa’s Revenues