Dijana Wins 95th Comrades Marathon

South Africa’s Tete Dijana scooped the men’s race at the 95th edition of the Comrades Marathon.

Dijana won in a time of 05:30:36.

Edward Mothibi secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place.

The top five are all South Africans.

Dominika Stelmach from Poland is running in first place in the women’s race. Russian Alexandra Morozova is in second position.

This year’s race was downhill from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

Mothibi was the 2019 winner – but the race was stopped thereafter due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

