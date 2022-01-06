iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Digital Currencies in Ghana and Nigeria Threaten Work towards a Common Legal Tender in West Africa

20 seconds ago 1 min read

The adoption of the eco, a new currency for the entire region, would help remove trade and monetary barriers, boost economic activity, and improve living standards in the community of 385 million people, according to the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas). Seven currencies are currently in use in West Africa’s 15 countries, with eight mostly French- speaking nations using CFA francs. The remaining countries have their own currencies, none of which is freely convertible. After multiple postponements (in 2005, 2010, and 2014) following its conception in 2003, a workable deadline for the launch of the eco was set for January 2020 but, as feared, it never happened. Some experts fear the single-currency dream project could be further stunted by the emergence of central-bank digital currencies (CBDC) in West Africa’s economic powerhouses. Although officials from both countries claim that their respective digital currencies are meant to promote financial inclusion by bringing the unbanked into the financial system, the timing of those initiatives oddly coincides with the stumbling effort to get eco off the ground, according to one finance professional.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Findings from South Africa’s Inquiry into Corruption Released

4 mins ago
1 min read

Photographing the Terror and Joy of Refugees in DRC

24 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Parliament Gutted

24 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerien Mayor Caught Smuggling Drugs

24 hours ago
1 min read

The Countries that Didn’t Make the AGOA Fold

24 hours ago
1 min read

Botswana’s President Tests Positive for Covid-19

1 day ago
1 min read

Africa’s Innovation Industry is Promising

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Anti-apartheid Hero Specifically Asked for a Cheap Coffin and an Eco-friendly Cremation

1 day ago
1 min read

Suez Canal Hits Record Revenue Despite Rocky Start

1 day ago
1 min read

A Legendary Paleoanthropologist whose Discoveries Helped Prove that Humanity Evolved in Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

Concerns that Sudan Will Return to the Authoritarian Years of Bashir’s Rule

1 day ago
1 min read

The UK’s Notorious Red List has Dunked South Africa’s Tourism into Troubled Waters

3 weeks ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Digital Currencies in Ghana and Nigeria Threaten Work towards a Common Legal Tender in West Africa

20 seconds ago
1 min read

Findings from South Africa’s Inquiry into Corruption Released

4 mins ago
1 min read

State Capture Report A Positive Step In Corruption Fight – Mabuza

11 hours ago
1 min read

It’s Time To Prosecute – Williams

11 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer