Digital Concert Featuring Top Acts To Benefit Angles, Help Artists

Share with your network!

The GMA benefit concert, brought to you by Tracker and Jacaranda FM, will be streaming to a screen near you. It’s geared to be one of the biggest music highlights of 2020, a spectacular showcase of some of SA’s top live acts – Demi Lee Moore, Prime Circle, DJ Jazzy D, Martin Bester and Refentse – uniting in music to help those in desperate need.

The two and a half hour concert will feature 30 minute acoustic sets of these artists’ crowd favourite songs, a full concert stage – complete with proper sound, lighting and effects – that you can view from the warmth and comfort of your own home.

Tickets are priced at just R70 each, with 50% of proceeds going to supporting the artists through what is an extremely trying time for the performing arts industry, and the other 50% going to Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels – a Breakfast with Martin Bester initiative that steps up to help with anything from life-saving heart operations, COVID-19 relief efforts, welfare projects and developing promising young talent, to saving Africa’s wildlife.

Jacaranda FM’s Marketing Manager, Leith Smith, says: “Top tunes are what we do best at Jacaranda FM, so we decided to team up with Tracker in using the power of music to not only warm up a chilly South African winter with first-class entertainment, but also to reach out to those who could really do with a helping hand. Join us on 27 June and be sure to tell absolutely everyone you know. Every cent raised will go to a phenomenal cause.”

Michael du Preez, Executive Marketing and Product Innovation at Tracker says: “This is a great initiative driving proceeds to a good course to assist those struggling in these trying times. Tracker is very excited to be part of this Jacaranda initiative as it aligns perfectly with our brand promise, to care is to protect. We look forward to this virtual concert and would really encourage each and every South African to be part of this great initiative.”

Tickets are available at www.jacarandafm.com

Share with your network!