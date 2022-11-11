iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Digital Benin Project Reunites Looted Bronzes

2 hours ago 1 min read

Cheerfully gnashing their magnificent fangs as they stand side by side, the two bronze leopards look back on a journey that was as adventurous as it was cruelly absurd.
Looted by British soldiers on a punitive expedition to the west African kingdom of Benin in 1897, the bronzes were shipped to the UK, where they spent some time guarding the fireplace of army captain George William Neville’s Weybridge home. They were later put in display at Moma in New York and bought by a French art collector – who eventually sold them back to the colonial administration in Lagos in 1952 with a considerable mark-up.

SOURCE: The Guardian

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Kenya and South Africa Eliminate Trade Barriers

2 hours ago
1 min read

Chad’s Main Opposition Figures in Hiding

2 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s Public Debt Hit 50% GDP

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s two Year Tigray Conflict: Timeline

2 hours ago
1 min read

Fear Engulf’s Uganda’s Ebola Epicentre

2 hours ago
1 min read

Confederation of African Football Supports Fifa’s Call for Unity

2 hours ago
1 min read

Innovative Pest Control Needed in West Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

9 Startups Selected for Katapult Africa Accelerator Programme

2 hours ago
1 min read

Culture and Heritage Celebrated at Black Panther Premier

2 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya and South Africa Trade Ties

16 hours ago
1 min read

Global Warming Threatens Africa’s Longest River

16 hours ago
1 min read

France Ends Its Barkhane Anti-jihadist Mission in Africa

16 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Are Black Friday Specials Useful For Growing A Small Online Business In SA?

4 mins ago
1 min read

Ekurhuleni Mayor Pleased With Action Against Masina

9 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya and South Africa Eliminate Trade Barriers

2 hours ago
1 min read

Chad’s Main Opposition Figures in Hiding

2 hours ago

Share