Dieudo Hamadi’s Documentary is a Clear-eyed Look at the Brutal Aftermath of the DRC’s ‘Six-day War’

During one fateful week in June 2000, terror gripped the town of Kisangani in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as fighting between the armies of Rwanda and Uganda left thousands dead, injured, or disabled. Years on, the harrowing bloodshed, named the “six-day war” by local people, remains a taboo topic. Shedding light on the plight and resilience of the survivors, prolific documentarian Dieudo Hamadi follows their tireless mission for reparations, as they set sail to the capital Kinshasa where they will present their demands to the government.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN