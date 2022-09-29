iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Diesel Shortage Fuels Stage 4 Power Cuts

Eskom

Image EWN
5 hours ago 1 min read

Eskom is implementing Stage 4 power cuts indefinitely.

The power utility says this is due to delays in the supply of diesel.

A vessel carrying the fuel has not been able to berth in Mossel Bay due to rough seas.

Eskom says it will have to preserve low diesel levels at Gourikwa.

Delivery to Ankerlig will take some time as it is done by road tankers.

Stage 4 will therefore be maintained till diesel supply resumes to the two Open Cycle Gas Turbines.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

ConCourt Rejects Zuma’s Downer Bid

4 mins ago
1 min read

Stage 4 Power Cuts In Place Until Saturday

6 mins ago
1 min read

Malema, Ndlozi Found Not Guilty Of Common Assault

11 mins ago
1 min read

ANC MP Zwane To Step Aside, Face Party’s Integrity Commission

5 hours ago
1 min read

Blackouts Eroding Trust In Government – Ramaphosa

5 hours ago
2 min read

Acsa Assures Jet Fuel Supply Won’t Impact CT Flights

2 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Open To Political Comeback

2 days ago
1 min read

KZN ANC Wants Female Treasurer-General As It Backs Mkhize For ANC President

2 days ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Eskom To Implement Various Stages Of Power Cuts Until Thursday

4 days ago
3 min read

Youth Must Fight To Stay Local In A Global Village

5 days ago
3 min read

Multilingual And Multicultural Folktale Collection Encourages Diversity, Inclusion And Literacy In SA Children

5 days ago
1 min read

Eskom To Reduce Load Shedding Over The Weekend

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

ConCourt Rejects Zuma’s Downer Bid

4 mins ago
1 min read

Stage 4 Power Cuts In Place Until Saturday

6 mins ago
1 min read

Malema, Ndlozi Found Not Guilty Of Common Assault

11 mins ago
2 min read

Boost Your Summer Lifestyle With Healthy, Juicy Stone Fruit

29 mins ago

Share