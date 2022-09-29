Diesel Shortage Fuels Stage 4 Power Cuts

Eskom is implementing Stage 4 power cuts indefinitely.
The power utility says this is due to delays in the supply of diesel.
A vessel carrying the fuel has not been able to berth in Mossel Bay due to rough seas.
Eskom says it will have to preserve low diesel levels at Gourikwa.
Delivery to Ankerlig will take some time as it is done by road tankers.
Stage 4 will therefore be maintained till diesel supply resumes to the two Open Cycle Gas Turbines.
More Stories
ConCourt Rejects Zuma’s Downer Bid
Stage 4 Power Cuts In Place Until Saturday
Malema, Ndlozi Found Not Guilty Of Common Assault
ANC MP Zwane To Step Aside, Face Party’s Integrity Commission
Blackouts Eroding Trust In Government – Ramaphosa
Acsa Assures Jet Fuel Supply Won’t Impact CT Flights
Zuma Open To Political Comeback
KZN ANC Wants Female Treasurer-General As It Backs Mkhize For ANC President
Eskom To Implement Various Stages Of Power Cuts Until Thursday
Youth Must Fight To Stay Local In A Global Village
Multilingual And Multicultural Folktale Collection Encourages Diversity, Inclusion And Literacy In SA Children
Eskom To Reduce Load Shedding Over The Weekend