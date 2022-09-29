Diesel Shortage Fuels Stage 4 Power Cuts

Eskom is implementing Stage 4 power cuts indefinitely.

The power utility says this is due to delays in the supply of diesel.

A vessel carrying the fuel has not been able to berth in Mossel Bay due to rough seas.

Eskom says it will have to preserve low diesel levels at Gourikwa.

Delivery to Ankerlig will take some time as it is done by road tankers.

Stage 4 will therefore be maintained till diesel supply resumes to the two Open Cycle Gas Turbines.

Eskom has to therefore preserve the low diesel levels at Gourikwa, while delivery to Ankerlig will take time to replenish as it is done by road tankers.



Stage 4 will be maintained until we can resume diesel supplies to the two Open Cycle Gas Turbine stations. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 28, 2022

Share with your network!