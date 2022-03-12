iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Diaz And Salah Strikes Help Liverpool To Sink Brighton

Reuters

6 hours ago 1 min read

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz scored in the first half before Mohamed Salah struck from the penalty spot after the hour mark as the team comfortably beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday (Mar 12).

Liverpool’s win at Brighton’s Amex Stadium was their eighth straight victory in the competition as Juergen Klopp’s second-placed side cut the gap between themselves and league leaders Manchester City to three points.

City can restore their advantage when they travel to Crystal Palace on Monday.

Diaz put the visitors in front by heading in a pass from Joel Matip before Salah scored from the spot, following a handball by Yves Bissouma, for Liverpool’s 2,000th Premier League goal.

It was the Egyptian international’s 20th goal of the season.

Liverpool endured some nervy moments towards the end of the match, but goalkeeper Alisson kept out efforts from substitutes Danny Welbeck and Solly March.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

England Fall Short Of Victory As West Indies Hang On For Draw

1 min ago
1 min read

Ronaldo Lays Claim To All-Time Leading Scorer Record On 807 Goals

6 mins ago
2 min read

Verstappen Unleashes Red Bull Pace On Final Day Of F1 Testing

9 mins ago
3 min read

Clinical Ronaldo Hits Hat-Trick As United Edge Spurs

11 mins ago
2 min read

Abramovich Stripped Of Chelsea Football Club Directorship

6 hours ago
2 min read

McLaren Confident Of Ricciardo Recovery But Have Three Potential Stand-Ins

7 hours ago
1 min read

Spurs Boss Conte To Discuss Contract Extension At End Of Season

7 hours ago
2 min read

Hamilton Plays Down Hopes Of Starting F1 Season With A Win

7 hours ago
2 min read

Horner Wants Urgent Discussion Of F1 Budget Cap

14 hours ago
3 min read

Potential Buyers For Chelsea Told To Approach UK Government

14 hours ago
2 min read

England Seize Control Of First Test Against West Indies

14 hours ago
2 min read

Murray Beats Daniel For 700th Career Win

14 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

England Fall Short Of Victory As West Indies Hang On For Draw

1 min ago
1 min read

Ronaldo Lays Claim To All-Time Leading Scorer Record On 807 Goals

6 mins ago
2 min read

Verstappen Unleashes Red Bull Pace On Final Day Of F1 Testing

9 mins ago
3 min read

Clinical Ronaldo Hits Hat-Trick As United Edge Spurs

11 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer