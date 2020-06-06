Sat. Jun 6th, 2020

Diary: Local Virtual Exhibitions

Like many cultural institutions across the globe, museums and galleries in South Africa have been beefing up their online offerings during the pandemic. If you’re looking for a dose of South African culture, check out this enticing smorgasbord of digital delights. The illustrations are made to help educate the community on the abundant birdlife in the area. By gathering together works that engage with gentle and sometimes unexpected representations, the exhibition hopes to offer solace and a space for reconnecting, despite the precariousness that we have recently experienced of our worlds. The idea of tone as incremental, something steady and gradual, resonates with our current experiences as we begin to assume new normals, slowly adjusting and shifting as the world as we knew it changes its tune.

SOURCE: VISI

