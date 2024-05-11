DHL Stormers Fight Back To Get Better Of Dragons

In a thrilling match at Rodney Parade, the DHL Stormers surged towards a potential BKT United Rugby Championship playoff berth with a 44-21 victory over the Dragons.

Initially trailing, the Stormers turned the tide in the final quarter with a trio of late tries that overwhelmed the Dragons.

Angelo Davids and substitute Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu each contributed two tries for the fifth-ranked Stormers. Evan Roos also scored, while Manie Libbok was flawless in conversions, adding five, along with three penalties.

For the Dragons, Harri Keddie and Aaron Wainwright scored tries, with Angus O’Brien converting one. Will Reed was on target with three penalties.

The Dragons, eyeing just their fourth season win to escape the bottom two, started robustly. Powerful runs by Wainwright and Keddie put pressure on the Stormers, leading to an early penalty converted by Reed.

The Stormers struggled initially, losing further ground due to backchat at a scrum penalty. This led to an attacking line-out from which Keddie scored. Another penalty enabled Reed to extend the lead to 11-0.

The game’s rhythm was disrupted by reset scrums, but the Stormers eventually scored through a penalty by Libbok. Shortly after, a cross-field kick from Warrick Gelant enabled Davids to outrun the Dragons’ defense and score. Libbok’s conversion narrowed the gap to 11-10 at halftime.

The Stormers briefly led early in the second half with another Libbok penalty, but Reed’s third successful kick kept the Dragons in contention. Wainwright’s try and O’Brien’s conversion pushed the Dragons ahead 21-16 as the final quarter approached.

However, the Stormers intensified their play, and Davids’ second try, along with a sin-bin penalty against Dragons’ prop Rodrigo Martinez, shifted momentum. Roos capitalized on a driving line-out, and Feinberg-Mngomezulu added two quick tries, sealing a decisive win for the Stormers.