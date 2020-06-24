Dexamethasone Can’t Prevent Covid-19 Infection, Warns ICPA

A pharmacist holds a box of dexamethasone tablets at a pharmacy in London on 16 June 2020. The steroid dexamethasone was shown Tuesday to be the first drug to significantly reduce the risk of death among severe COVID-19 cases, in trial results hailed as a 'major breakthrough' in the fight against the disease. Picture: AFP

The Independent Community Pharmacy Association of South Africa (ICPA) has raised the alarm after reports that people were buying dexamethasone to try and protect themselves against COVID-19.

The association said this medication cannot stop people from getting the coronavirus or any other infection.

It’s warning that taking dexamethasone could actually weaken a person’s immune system, making people more likely to pick up the virus.

A clinical trial led by researchers at Oxford University has was found that when administered intravenously in small doses, dexamethasone reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill coronavirus patients.

