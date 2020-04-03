Developing Uganda’s Fledgling Digital Infrastructure

Share with your network!

A new data center, the Raxio Uganda facility, built on the outskirts of the capital Kampala will have access to 1.5MW and marketed as a colocation facility, pitching for Ugandan financial businesses and government agencies. Roha, a US investment group focused on African infrastructure projects, is building a series of data centers in Africa under the label Raxio. To build facilities in Uganda and elsewhere, it has established a data center subsidiary called First Brick Holdings Group. First Brick Holdings is also building a Raxio Data Center in Ethiopia. And, in three years Raxio hopes to be running 10 other facilities across the continent. Much of the Internet content that Africans want to access is currently held far away and so latency becomes an issue. This new data center is a way to rectify this. Private businesses often store data on their own servers, which are difficult and costly to maintain and so a Ugandan business may decide to just rent space in a data center. This Raxio data center is “carrier-neutral” and its users will be able to shop around with different providers.

