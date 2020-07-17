Developing Digital Payment Infrastructure for Africa’s Public Transport Industry

Share with your network!

Mary Mwangi is the CEO and co-founder of Data Integrated, a tech firm from Kenya looking to digitize companies and promote contactless payments. Africa.com was introduced to the work that Data Integrated does during a call for entries for, Brilliant African Innovations against COVID-19 competition. Mwangi developed a passenger counting, booking and cashless payment system that aims to reduce overcrowding and the need to transact with cash when using public transport. The invention won a joint second prize which included a cash prize and mentorship. Mwangi was selected as one of the top six entrants who would get a chance to pitch her innovation and illustrate how it eases daily life during lockdowns. The Lion’s Den styled competition was adjudicated by an esteemed panel of judges and held before a virtual audience of more than 2,000 c-suite executives who attended the webinar.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

