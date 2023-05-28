Designer Profile: Justin Van Breda

Having risen through the ranks to become one of London’s top interior designers, South Africa-born, Justin Van Breda, has also become known for his use of design to elicit positive social impact. Through a series of initiatives, he has tapped South African talents to create beautiful home furnishings, which also advance social causes. In addition to running his interior design studio from London and the Cotswolds, Justin Van Breda designs exclusive furniture, fabric and rug collections under his eponymous brand and these are available to an international clientele through showrooms in London, South Africa and coast to coast in the US. In August 2022, Justin launched his Cape Looms initiative as yet another social impact model creating inspirational pieces for interiors. He invested in looms and infrastructure to support a community of female weavers in Cape Town.

HOMES & GARDENS

