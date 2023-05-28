iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Designer Profile: Justin Van Breda

3 hours ago 1 min read

Having risen through the ranks to become one of London’s top interior designers, South Africa-born, Justin Van Breda, has also become known for his use of design to elicit positive social impact. Through a series of initiatives, he has tapped South African talents to create beautiful home furnishings, which also advance social causes. In addition to running his interior design studio from London and the Cotswolds, Justin Van Breda designs exclusive furniture, fabric and rug collections under his eponymous brand and these are available to an international clientele through showrooms in London, South Africa and coast to coast in the US. In August 2022, Justin launched his Cape Looms initiative as yet another social impact model creating inspirational pieces for interiors. He invested in looms and infrastructure to support a community of female weavers in Cape Town.   

HOMES & GARDENS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

With ‘Banel & Adama,’ Ramata-Toulaye Sy Takes Her Place Among Cannes’ Top Names 

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Lion Sleeps Tonight: One Song’s Journey from 1930s South Africa to Disney Money-Spinner     

3 hours ago
1 min read

Radical Rethinking at Biennale: Africa and the Future Share Pride of Place  

3 hours ago
1 min read

Chef Eric Adjepong Brings African Cuisine Into the Spotlight                                                              

3 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Mesmerizing Lodge Interiors  

3 hours ago
1 min read

These Two African Islands are the Underrated Places to Travel this Summer

3 hours ago
1 min read

Five Must-visit Galleries in South Africa that Showcase the Country’s Cultural Tapestry 

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Spice Island Unguja – Known to Most as Zanzibar – is a Scent Sensation

4 hours ago
1 min read

These are the Best Airlines on the Continent

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Challenges Facing the New Leader of Africa’s Largest Economy are Simply Enormous

2 days ago
1 min read

Understanding the Opinions of Africa’s Rising Generation

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reserve Bank Concerned about the Rand’s Recent Meltdown and Persistent Price Pressures

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Stage 4 And 5 Blackouts Until Further Notice

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Appoints Panel To Probe Docking Of ‘Lady R’

3 hours ago
2 min read

Dyche Calls For Refocus As Everton Stay Up

3 hours ago
2 min read

Aston Villa’s Elated Emery Dreaming Of European Nights

3 hours ago

Share