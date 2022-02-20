Designer Profile: Eva Sonaike

Designer Eva Sonaike is making a name for herself with a line of exuberant home accessories inspired by a love of color and the vibrancy of African design. Of Nigerian descent, the German born designer has found a global audience for her luxurious designs, which are meant to be joy-inspiring and representative of a West African aesthetic. Launched in the UK in 2009, her products have been stocked at Selfridges, Liberty and Fenwick and are now sold internationally through boutique stores in countries including Australia, France, South Africa, USA and Hong Kong. Today, as well as selling soft furnishings including cushions and rugs, Eva Soniake also designs wallpaper and fabric ranges and has collaborated with other interior specialists including bathroom experts C.P. Hart and the design course Domestika to bring her colorful aesthetic to a widening audience. She occasionally offers interior design for private clients and has another exciting but as yet top secret collaboration due to launch in 2022.
SOURCE: HOMES & GARDENS
