Design for Human Rights 

In honor of South Africa’s Human Rights Day this week, Design Indaba takes a look at the innovative ways in which design is making a difference in people’s lives. By affording greater access to health care, housing, clean water, and more, these initiatives are making meaningful advancements in day-to-day living and human dignity. Founded in 2017 by Mbangiso Mabaso, a 2022 Design Indaba Emerging Creative, Sisanda Tech is a platform that employs augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to solve real-world problems, one of which is bringing the joys of the science lab and science education to underprivileged youths. Lumkani, founded in 2014, addresses the devastating fires that destroy thousands of homes in informal settlements with smart, connected heat sensors that alert residents to fires..
