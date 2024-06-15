Deputy Speaker Of The National Assembly Is DA’s Annelie Lotriet

Annelie Lotriet of the Democratic Alliance (DA) has committed to making the seventh Parliament the most effective yet.

For the first time in 30 years, the position of Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly is filled by someone not from the African National Congress (ANC), marking a significant milestone.

The appointment occurred on Friday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Lotriet, a distinguished member of her party who has held roles such as the party’s caucus chairperson and deputy chief whip, was warmly received with a standing ovation from members of both her party and the ANC shortly after the announcement of the results.

She defeated Vuyo Zungula of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) with a vote count of 273 to 54, following an agreement with the ANC to establish a Government of National Unity.

“This is a tremendous honour and privilege, as well as a great responsibility that has been bestowed on me. This is a position that I do not take lightly and I fully understand the trust that has been placed in me,” Lotriet stated in her expression of gratitude.

Following this, the House moved to nominate candidates for president.