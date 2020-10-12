iAfrica

iAfrica

Deputy Police Commissioner Arrested

39 mins ago 1 min read

A Deputy National Police Commissioner has been arrested for fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering.

This is in connection with the supply of emergency warning equipment for the police in 2017.

Service providers were paid R65-million but the police forked out a total of R191-million.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate said in a statement the officer brought the number of suspects facing charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering, and theft to 13.

She will appear at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court.

