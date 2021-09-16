Deputy Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize Dies At 69

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, has died aged 69.
The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.
Mkhize was the Minister of Higher Education between 2017 and 2018.
She previously served as South Africa’s ambassador to the Netherlands between 2005 and 2008.
