Deputy Minister David Mahlobo Calls For Partnerships On African Continent

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo has called for partnerships on the African Continent to develop a water and sanitation flagship programme in order to improve the delivery of services to citizens.
Deputy Minister Mahlobo was speaking during a virtual address convened by the Water Research Commission (WRC) at the BioAfrica Convention which is presently underway from 24-26 August 2020.
He said that the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic had caught many countries across the globe unprepared on how to respond to the pandemic, saying that this has led to an “untold human tragedy.”
In his keynote address titled: “Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and COVID-19: Africa’s response to COVID-19 and Beyond,” Deputy Minister Mahlobo said it was time African leaders stood as a unit in order to convene solutions that would work best for Africans.
“Now more than ever, we need to elevate the African water agenda. We also need to raise the value of inter-African cooperation and partnerships in responding to the water and sanitation challenges,” said Deputy Minister Mahlobo.
He added that South Africa calls for partnerships to develop a water and sanitation flagship programme that could be initiated during its AU chair-ship.
“We are proud that South Africa continues to play a key and active role within the African Continent in advancing and contributing to the water agenda,” he said.
Within SADC, South Africa is active in advancing the Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM) approach, as well as working within the various SADC structures which requires engagement with other sectors that have a bearing on what we do in the sector.
More Stories
Fikile Mbalula Wants More Alcohol Restrictions
The City of Cape Town To Challenge The Ruling By The Western Cape High Court
Western Cape Government To Hold Digital Press Conference
Unemployment Insurance Funds Lifts Delay Of Covid19 Ters Benefit Payments
Ramaphosa Addresses The Economy, COVID-19 And Climate Change In Weekly Newsletter
The Green Connection, Civil Society Submit Comments To DMRE To Halt Off-shore Drilling
On Point – Engen Is SA’s Coolest Petrol Station
National Shelter Movement Calls For The President To Address Funding Of Women’s Abuse Shelters
SAB Calls On South Africans To Act Responsibly And Protect One Another
South African Thought to be World’s Oldest Man Dead at 116
Three Tshwane Cops Killed In Crash With Suspected Drunk Driver
Health Worker Safety Is Of Paramount Importance – DoH