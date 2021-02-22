Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo Files Application To Jail Zuma For 2 Years

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has filed an application asking the Constitutional Court to jail former President Jacob Zuma for two years.
Zuma’s failure to appear before the commission and to file affidavits as directed by the court are the grounds on which he should be found guilty for contempt of court.
According to Zondo the court should order the minister of police and the SAPS to take the necessary steps to jail former President Jacob Zuma.
