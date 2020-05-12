Tue. May 12th, 2020

Dept Of Social Development To Tighten Screws On Distributing Food Parcels

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said her department would be tightening the screws on organisations who distribute food to the needy during COVID-19.

On Monday, Zulu said while organisations were helping government distribute food, there were health guidelines to follow.

She was outlining her department’s plans for social grants and food distribution for the coming weeks.

The minister said the help government had receiving made its job a little easier.

“About 350,000 food parcels have been distributed by other departments and solidarity in all nine provinces.”

But Zulu said there were regulations that must be followed.

“Don’t distribute food without talking to the communities, without you letting us know because what is going to happen is that all those distributing without following the protocols of COVID-19 will be arrested.”

She said organisations must follow strict guidelines and inform her department of their intentions to deliver food.

So far, just over 525,000 food parcels have been distributed to those in need.

EWN

