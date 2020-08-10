iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Dept Of Health: Mkhize Does Not Own PPE Company

6 hours ago 1 min read

The Department of Health says that Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize does not own a personal protective equipment (PPE) company.

The statement comes after the message has been circulating on social media platforms, that Zweli Mkhize owns a PPE company and is involved in the manufacturing of PPE equipment.

“In anticipation of any further emergence of fake news, we also categorically state that nobody in minister Mkhize’s family is in the business of manufacturing, selling or distribution of PPE.”

The Department of Health states that they will not hesitate to deal decisively with the spreaders of disinformation as it is considered an offence under the national state of disaster.

