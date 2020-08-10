Dept Of Health: Mkhize Does Not Own PPE Company

Share with your network!

The Department of Health says that Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize does not own a personal protective equipment (PPE) company.

The statement comes after the message has been circulating on social media platforms, that Zweli Mkhize owns a PPE company and is involved in the manufacturing of PPE equipment.

THE MINISTER OF HEALTH DOES NOT OWN A PPE MANUFACTURING COMPANY

The Ministry of Health has become aware of a message that has appeared on several social media platforms, claiming that the Minister of Health, Dr Zwelini Mkhize, owns a PPE manu- facturing company. — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 10, 2020

“In anticipation of any further emergence of fake news, we also categorically state that nobody in minister Mkhize’s family is in the business of manufacturing, selling or distribution of PPE.”

The Department of Health states that they will not hesitate to deal decisively with the spreaders of disinformation as it is considered an offence under the national state of disaster.

