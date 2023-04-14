iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Deported Fugitives Return to South Africa

36 seconds ago 1 min read

South African authorities have taken over management of a maximum-security prison run by a private British security firm after a high-profile convicted murderer was accused of faking his own death in a fire, then escaping the prison to live in the open with his celebrity doctor girlfriend. Thabo Bester was deported to South Africa by Tanzanian authorities on Thursday after being arrested in the border town of Arusha, having apparently fled the country, according to a media briefing by the South African Justice Minister and Minister of Police. Multinational security company G4S faced tough questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) on Wednesday about the escape of murderer and rapist Thabo Bester. G4S operates and partly owns the Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) from which Bester escaped in May 2022. The company’s representatives insisted that they had fully cooperated with the authorities. But MPs accused G4S of failing the people of South Africa and refusing to take responsibility. They frequently expressed anger and frustration at the evasive answers from the company’s representatives.

SOURCE: CNN | GROUND UP

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Ghana has Become the First Country to Approve a Highly Effective Malaria Vaccine 

2 mins ago
1 min read

An Assessment of One of the Most Progressive Refugee Laws in Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Addis Accused of Stalling in the Great Dam Talks

6 mins ago
1 min read

Conservation Agencies Distressed after News that More Rhinos were Poached in Botswana 

7 mins ago
1 min read

Easing Barriers to Do Business in South Africa

8 mins ago
1 min read

Atrocities Committed in Removal of DRC Refugees

10 mins ago
1 min read

Iceland’s Biggest Fishing Firm Accused of Corrupt Deals in Namibia

12 mins ago
1 min read

Space at the Service of EU-AU Cooperation

13 mins ago
1 min read

East Africa’s Cross-border Electric Railway Line Plans Up the Competition for Cargo Business

14 mins ago
1 min read

Reveal of Africa.com’s 2023 Definitive List of Women CEOs

2 days ago
1 min read

For the First Time the Government of Kenya has Failed to Pay its Employees

2 days ago
1 min read

Eritrean Doctor Appeals for Conjoined Twins

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Deported Fugitives Return to South Africa

36 seconds ago
1 min read

Ghana has Become the First Country to Approve a Highly Effective Malaria Vaccine 

2 mins ago
1 min read

An Assessment of One of the Most Progressive Refugee Laws in Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Addis Accused of Stalling in the Great Dam Talks

6 mins ago

Share