Department Of Labour Publishes Workplace Guidelines For Dealing With Coronavirus

The Labour Department has published guidelines on how workplaces should respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

The department said that it hoped employers would adhere to ensure the safety of workers.

Acting Chief Inspector at the Department of Labour Tibor Szana explained what the guidelines entailed.

“Implementing workplace controls which will be very critical for employers to ensure that they have a system that is implemented and that it is being maintained throughout this crisis we are facing. The other aspect in relation to implementing workplace controls, the most critical is the engineering controls, administrative controls, safe work practices and then the last is personal protective equipment.”

The guidelines can be found on www.labour.gov.za

