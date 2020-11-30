iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Department Can’t Afford To Pay R20m – Lesufi

Enoch Mpianzi

Enoch Mpianzi. Picture: EWN

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi says his department cannot afford to pay the family of Enoch Mpianzi R20-million.

The family is suing the education department following the drowning of the 13-year-old Parktown Boys High pupil.

He died during a school camp in January.

The principal was fired but is challenging his dismissal.

Lesufi says his department and the Mpianzi family disagree on the settlement offer.

“We can also confirm that we tried our level best to persued the Mpianzi family to accept the offer that we presented as the department so that we can close this chapter, Lesufi said.

“Unfortunately we disagreed, the family still insists that the department must give them R20-million as part of the settlement unfortunately this amount is way beyond what the department can be in the position to afford.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eastern Cape Government Struggles Against COVID-19 Surge

4 hours ago
1 min read

Moyane To Cross-Examine Gordhan At State Capture Inquiry

4 hours ago
4 min read

World Aids Day Takes Place In Difficult Conditions – Ramaphosa

5 hours ago
1 min read

2 563 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

5 hours ago
3 min read

Ethiopian Army Takes Control Of Tigray Capital

1 day ago
1 min read

Confusion Over Andile Lungisa Parole

1 day ago
1 min read

3 198 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Certificates Required To Cross SA Borders – Motsoaledi

2 days ago
1 min read

3 370 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Universities Academic Year To Finish In 2021

3 days ago
1 min read

ANC Revokes Decision To Reinstate Member Charged With Rape

3 days ago
1 min read

Modise Rejects ATM Call Of Secret Ballot Vote

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

“My body” – 16 Days Song That Can Save A Life – Lira, Goodluck, Mariechan And Gigi LaMayne

3 hours ago
2 min read

Communities Coming Together In Recognition Of National Disability Rights Awareness Month

3 hours ago
3 min read

Cape Town Produced Sauvignon Blanc Named Best In The World

3 hours ago
4 min read

We See You, We Hear You, You Matter

3 hours ago