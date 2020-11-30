Department Can’t Afford To Pay R20m – Lesufi

Share with your network!

Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi says his department cannot afford to pay the family of Enoch Mpianzi R20-million.

The family is suing the education department following the drowning of the 13-year-old Parktown Boys High pupil.

He died during a school camp in January.

The principal was fired but is challenging his dismissal.

Lesufi says his department and the Mpianzi family disagree on the settlement offer.

“We can also confirm that we tried our level best to persued the Mpianzi family to accept the offer that we presented as the department so that we can close this chapter, Lesufi said.

“Unfortunately we disagreed, the family still insists that the department must give them R20-million as part of the settlement unfortunately this amount is way beyond what the department can be in the position to afford.”

Share with your network!