Tue. May 12th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Denosa Calls For Special Allowance For Nurses, Other Frontline Workers

5 mins ago 1 min read
Denosa Calls For Special Allowance For Nurses, Other Frontline Workers

Share with your network!

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) on Tuesday called on deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla to motivate for an allowance for nurses and other front line workers in the fight against COVID-19.

“As Denosa we want to say the deputy minister that perhaps going home, he must motivate for a special allowance for nurses and all other frontline soldiers who are working during this COVID-19. And also, the issue of improving working conditions can no longer be postponed,” Denosa Gauteng chairperson Simphiwe Gada said.

Gada was speaking at the provincial celebratory event for International Nurses Day in Sebokeng.

Thousands of nurses and other essential workers have been working since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown often exposed to the coronavirus.

2020 has been declared the year of the nurse and the midwife by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

During Tuesday’s celebrations, age-old grievances such as understaffing and the lack of space were raised by nurses.

Gada said that all nurses had lived up to the WHO’s theme by demonstrating bravery when dealing with the virus.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

EWN

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

COVID-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme For Small Businesses Now Officially In Operation

10 mins ago
2 min read

DA’s Steenhuisen Accuses Government Of Keeping Real COVID-19 Numbers A Secret

16 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom To Implement Power Restrictions In Parts Of Gauteng Due To Illegal Connections

23 mins ago
1 min read

2 Major Face Mask Suppliers Referred To Competition Tribunal For Overpricing

29 mins ago
2 min read

Dlamini-Zuma Ready To Defend Government’s Decision On Cigarette Sales Ban

36 mins ago
2 min read

International Nurses Day: Thank You For The Remarkable Work You Do

6 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Denosa Calls For Special Allowance For Nurses, Other Frontline Workers

5 mins ago
2 min read

COVID-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme For Small Businesses Now Officially In Operation

10 mins ago
2 min read

DA’s Steenhuisen Accuses Government Of Keeping Real COVID-19 Numbers A Secret

16 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom To Implement Power Restrictions In Parts Of Gauteng Due To Illegal Connections

23 mins ago