Democratic Alliance Seeks Court Order To Prevent John Hlophe from Joining JSC

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed for an urgent court interdict at the Western Cape High Court to block John Hlophe, the court’s former judge president, from assuming a position on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

John Hlophe, now serving as the parliamentary leader for the MK Party, was nominated to be one of six National Assembly commissioners on the JSC two weeks ago, despite being removed from his judicial position by the House in February.

Helen Zille, the federal chairperson of the DA, argued that allowing an impeached judge to be involved in the selection of new judges is both irrational and a threat to judicial independence.

The DA has submitted a two-part legal application seeking an immediate injunction to prevent Hlophe from participating on the JSC pending a review of the National Assembly’s decision to appoint him, with hopes to overturn it.

The JSC, scheduled to meet in October to address vacancies within the nation’s courts, is the same entity that previously recommended Hlophe’s removal from his judicial role in 2022 on charges of misconduct.

Zille criticized the National Assembly’s assumption that it could not contest party nominations, stating, “We aim to secure the interdict urgently, after which we will request the court to compel Parliament to nominate or designate another member to the JSC.”

She added that while the MK Party is entitled to nominate a representative for the JSC, Hlophe’s involvement could potentially invalidate the legality of the judge selection process.