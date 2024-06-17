Democratic Alliance (DA) Will Oppose Any Motion of no Confidence Against President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament

Helen Zille, the Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson, stated that her party would oppose any motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament.

In an interview on the Clement Manyathela Show, Zille emphasized that the DA would consider supporting Ramaphosa’s impeachment only if substantial evidence from the Phala Phala scandal warranted such action.

“We will back impeachment only if the evidence strongly supports it. At present, we have committed to supporting President Ramaphosa, having recently endorsed a joint statement of intent,” Zille explained.

She clarified that the DA’s decision not to back a no-confidence motion was part of an agreement forged with the African National Congress (ANC).

“While we keep future options open, our current commitment prevents us from supporting any motion of no confidence against the president,” Zille affirmed.