Democratic Alliance (DA) Taking National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) to court

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will sue the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) in court on Monday.

The conflict is over a 30% hike in national electricity tariffs in 2023, which the party has labeled “extortionate.”

The Democratic Alliance wishes to declare the entire energy crisis unlawful.

“While you continue to suffer from increased load shedding, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa has granted Eskom and an unaffordable 30% increase in electricity tariffs over the next two years.”

“That means both you and I will be paying more for electricity.” “Electricity that the government cannot even provide,” DA leader John Steenhuisen asserted, adding that citizens were not to blame.