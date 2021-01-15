iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Demand For Vitamins Soars In South Africa

Photo by Adam Nieścioruk on Unsplash

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Vitamins to help boost your immune system have been flying off the shelves amid the second wave of COVID-19 in South Africa. 

People are panic-buying, and pharmacies are having to order in much larger quantities than usual. 

“With the increased demand, we are having to replenish those lines far more regularly than normal. It has been a struggle to get some of the products,” said MediCare health pharmacist, David Mileham.

While some of us might be frustrated as we rush from pharmacy to pharmacy to find our immune boosters, the industry says, lessons were learned from the first wave.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

DoBE Confirms Reopening Of Schools Postponed By Two Weeks

4 hours ago
1 min read

Matric Marking Is On Track – Naptosa

4 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 18 503 New COVID-19 Cases

5 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Confirms Stage 2 Loadshedding

1 day ago
1 min read

Complaint Against Mogoeng Escalated To JCC

1 day ago
1 min read

More Education About 5G Is Needed – Experts

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Records 18 555 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Citizens Must Be Wary Of Getting A Criminal Record – Cele

2 days ago
1 min read

Vaccine Fearmongering Must Stop – Karim

2 days ago
2 min read

52% Of South Africans Don’t Want COVID Vaccine, Despite SA Securing Initial Batch

2 days ago
1 min read

Banks Must Keep Hand Sanitisers At ATMs – NDZ

2 days ago
1 min read

13 105 New Cases Recorded In SA

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Load Shedding: How To Keep Your Generator Safe And Legal

18 seconds ago
3 min read

Back From Holiday? Here’s How You Need To Navigate COVID-19 And Malaria

48 mins ago
4 min read

Opinion: People Analytics – Are South African Businesses Missing A Trick?

54 mins ago
3 min read

5 Reasons A Trip Away Can Benefit Your Relationship With Your Partner

60 mins ago