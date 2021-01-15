Demand For Vitamins Soars In South Africa

Vitamins to help boost your immune system have been flying off the shelves amid the second wave of COVID-19 in South Africa.
People are panic-buying, and pharmacies are having to order in much larger quantities than usual.
“With the increased demand, we are having to replenish those lines far more regularly than normal. It has been a struggle to get some of the products,” said MediCare health pharmacist, David Mileham.
While some of us might be frustrated as we rush from pharmacy to pharmacy to find our immune boosters, the industry says, lessons were learned from the first wave.
