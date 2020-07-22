Wed. Jul 22nd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Demand for Kenya’s Flowers has Recovered

8 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Kenyan farmers were forced to throw away millions of roses in March as Europe sealed borders and residents put weddings on hold, and funerals were scaled back. But demand is returning as restrictions ease and growers are hoping it will recover fully by 2021. Europe accounts for nearly 70% of Kenya’s cut flower exports and coronavirus restrictions had slashed daily orders by half, threatening thousands of jobs in East Africa’s richest economy. Flower exports are one of Kenya’s top three foreign exchange earners and generated nearly $1bn dollars in sales in 2019.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Fighting for Lumumba’s Legacy

41 seconds ago
1 min read

South Africa Loses the Last of its Freedom Fighters

16 mins ago
1 min read

A Ugandan Political Activist Takes on the Man Who has been President Since he was 4

22 mins ago
1 min read

Pressure Mounts to Release Zimbabwe Activists

28 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopia Pats Itself on the Back for Grand Dam Project

34 mins ago
1 min read

Virtual Tourism in Africa Takes Off

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Fighting for Lumumba’s Legacy

44 seconds ago
1 min read

Demand for Kenya’s Flowers has Recovered

8 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Loses the Last of its Freedom Fighters

16 mins ago
1 min read

A Ugandan Political Activist Takes on the Man Who has been President Since he was 4

22 mins ago