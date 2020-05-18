Mon. May 18th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Demand for Higher Education in Refugee Camps across Africa

4 mins ago

This is because young people in camps (or coming into camps) are finishing school or looking for something to do, and because humanitarian-development initiatives promote education as a key to success. There is also a widespread belief among refugees that education improves their chances of being resettled overseas. Online education has, in recent years, emerged as one of the main methods of delivering higher education in the camps. Refugee camps lack infrastructure, have few resources and people are confined far away from traditional higher education institutions. Coupled with advances in technology and global education inter-connectivity, online education is touted as a viable solution for refugees that seek further learning. While there is great potential for online higher education to reach many people, caution needs to be paid if online education is to live up to the hype.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

