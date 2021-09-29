Delta Provides Additional Support To Amy Foundation

As it prepares to celebrate 15 years of serving South Africa, Delta Air Lines has extended its long-standing relationship with The Amy Foundation. Based in the Western Cape, the charity provides support to underprivileged young people to progress their education and life skills in a safe environment.

Delta has partnered with the Amy Foundation for six years, enabling the charity to provide meals for hundreds of children every day and support young people from challenged and vulnerable communities to complete their education and have successful careers. The latest funding from Delta will enable Amy Foundation to provide 1,000 meals and after school and youth skills development programmes.

“We’re proud to support the work of the Amy Foundation and the work they do to help young people in the Cape Town area,” said Jimmy Eichelgruen, Delta’s Sales Director for Africa, Middle East and India. “Ensuring that children have access to education to reach their full potential will enable them to thrive when they enter the world of work.”

Since 2016, Amy Foundation has placed 963 of its learners in employment and internships and helped start 36 new businesses.

Delta also supports the Ubuntu business events and webinar series, which benefits the Amy Foundation, while also bringing local businesses together to form new relationships that bridge different cultures and communities among local businesspeople.

“As with many charities, we have been hit hard by the pandemic but have still been able to provide our core programmes, thanks to Delta’s support,” said Kevin Chaplin, Chief Executive Officer of the Amy Foundation. “With more than 50% of children dropping out of school before Grade 12, one of the lowest literacy levels in the world and more than 60% of 18-35 year olds in South Africa unemployed, Delta is playing a vital role in working to address these unacceptable statistics, through its support of Amy Foundation.”

Share with your network!