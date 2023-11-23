Delivering Meaningful Results for Agriculture and Food Systems

Tanzania’s Ms. Neema Mduma is one of the only two Africans selected by the Agricultural Research Grant from Grow Further to receive a grant of $63,000. The computer scientist and lecturer at the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology in Arusha was one of the only two people selected from over 700 participants to receive funding for her groundbreaking idea to use smartphones in the early detection of crop diseases. The tech solution is aimed at small-scale farmers to help them curb unnecessary financial losses and maximize production via the early detection of any crop complications. Ms. Neema Mduma had applied for this grant as far back as January 2023. In February she was shortlisted for the first screening and by June her team was selected to come present to funders.

