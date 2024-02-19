Delightful Dinners at a High-end West African Restaurant in Central London                            

Tender, buttery, spicy cow tongue is seasoned with suya, a traditional Hausa spice, grilled over firewood and served with a creamy bone marrow emulsion on a ceramic plate inspired by Nigeria’s late renowned potter Ladi Kwali. It is the signature dish of the newly minted Michelin-starred restaurant Akoko. A Michelin star is awarded to restaurants around the world “offering outstanding cooking” – and Akoko is one of the three with a West African heritage head chef to receive the highly sought after and prestigious honour in the last year alone.

BBC