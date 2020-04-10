Delft CPF Concerned After Spaza Shop Looted During Lockdown

Share with your network!

A spaza shop has been looted in Delft.

It’s understood the crime took place in Leiden, in section 25.

The Delft community policing forum has expressed concern after a shop was looted in the area during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The police and the soldiers were on the scene. It’s alleged that one person was arrested and we are asking all other spaza shops to be alert to what happened earlier but the police are starting to close down certain spaza shops.”

This follows days of similar incidents of burglaries and looting targeting mostly liquor outlets in Cape Town and surrounding areas.

On Thursday, seven people were arrested after targeting a Tops liquor store at Avonwood Mall in Elsies River.

On Wednesday night, six youths were taken into custody in Mbekweni in Paarl for looting an alcohol outlet.

It’s alleged they were part of a group of 20 youngsters who stormed the business premises after they broke down a door to gain access.

EWN

Share with your network!