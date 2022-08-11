Delays in Zandile Gumede Corruption Case Enrages Judge

Another delay in the corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has enraged the judge presiding over the case in Durban’s KwaZulu-Natal High Court.

The case was postponed this time to accommodate a lawyer representing Bongani Dlomo, Khoboso Dlomo, and their company, Omphile Thabang Project, who was unable to proceed.

In fact, Mlamli Magigaba, the lawyer, admitted that he hadn’t even seen the amended indictment.

“You accepted the brief to appear. So, when you did so, you knew you needed to be ready. It is unfortunate that this has happened.”

When Magigaba told Balton that he could not say when he would be ready, she responded:

There has to be time limits. It is prejudiced to the other accused. We cannot waste time now…

She added: “There is no other time for this matter, and we were hoping to at least read the charges during this session.”

She stated that the charges were supposed to be read out on Thursday.

After a brief pause, Balton returned and rescheduled the hearing for August 22.

Several delays in the case have occurred in recent weeks, the majority of which were caused by the accused’s financial difficulties, which resulted in their failure to pay some of Durban’s most expensive criminal lawyers.

Share with your network!